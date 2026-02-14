Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spectrum Foods standalone net profit rises 173.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Spectrum Foods standalone net profit rises 173.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 35.45% to Rs 7.68 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Foods rose 173.91% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.45% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.685.67 35 OPM %10.688.11 -PBDT0.820.45 82 PBT0.630.23 174 NP0.630.23 174

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Scan Projects standalone net profit rises 93.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Scan Projects standalone net profit rises 93.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Disha Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Disha Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vikalp Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vikalp Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kinetic Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kinetic Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rander Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rander Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today