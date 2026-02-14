Spectrum Foods standalone net profit rises 173.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.45% to Rs 7.68 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Foods rose 173.91% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.45% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.685.6710.688.110.820.450.630.230.630.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News