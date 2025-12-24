ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 35-cr Asphalt supply order via subsidiary

ArisInfra Solutions announced that it has secured an asphalt supply order valued at approximately Rs 35 crore through its subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra.In an exchange filing, the company said the order has been awarded by Goswami Infra Projects. The contract involves the supply of asphalt along with execution-linked works. The total project value is around Rs 35 crore and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months.
Ronak Morbia, chairman & managing director of Arisinfra Solutions, said, This order validates our execution-led, network-driven approach in an infrastructure segment where reliability and delivery precision are critical. Our ability to scale quickly without owning heavy assets allows us to partner effectively, control execution outcomes, and consistently meet demanding project timelines.
ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. It provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 1.98 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 38.4% year-on-year to Rs 241.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
The scrip shed 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 137.95 on the BSE.
