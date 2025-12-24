Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 35-cr Asphalt supply order via subsidiary

ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 35-cr Asphalt supply order via subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

ArisInfra Solutions announced that it has secured an asphalt supply order valued at approximately Rs 35 crore through its subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order has been awarded by Goswami Infra Projects. The contract involves the supply of asphalt along with execution-linked works. The total project value is around Rs 35 crore and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months.

Ronak Morbia, chairman & managing director of Arisinfra Solutions, said, This order validates our execution-led, network-driven approach in an infrastructure segment where reliability and delivery precision are critical. Our ability to scale quickly without owning heavy assets allows us to partner effectively, control execution outcomes, and consistently meet demanding project timelines.

 

ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. It provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 1.98 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 38.4% year-on-year to Rs 241.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The scrip shed 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 137.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JD Cables jumps after bagging Rs 244-cr NHDP project in Jharkhand

JD Cables jumps after bagging Rs 244-cr NHDP project in Jharkhand

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW in Gujarat wind project

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW in Gujarat wind project

Nifty trades above 25,200 level; media shares climb

Nifty trades above 25,200 level; media shares climb

HFCL allots 8.79 cr equity shares under QIP issue

HFCL allots 8.79 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Adani Enterprises receives ratings action from ICRA

Adani Enterprises receives ratings action from ICRA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamStock Market HolidayNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon