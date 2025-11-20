Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW in Gujarat wind project

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW in Gujarat wind project

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings has commissioned an additional 16 MW of its 100 MW wind power project in Surendranagar, Gujarat, following the commissioning of 28 MW in October 2025.

With this phase, the projects operational capacity now stands at 44 MW, contributing to ACME Solars overall operational portfolio rising to 2,934 MW.

Officials from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL) witnessed and confirmed the commissioning. The formal certificate is expected to be issued shortly. The remaining capacity will be commissioned in phases.

The company recently received an extension to the projects Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD) from the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) after Force Majeure events under the power purchase agreement (PPA) were recognised. The revised SCOD is now 5 March 2026. ACME Solar has already achieved early commissioning for the first two phases with a cumulative 44 MW.

 

The wind project is financed by the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and constructed through ACMEs in-house EPC team, using SANY 4 MW turbines. Power generated from the project will be supplied under a 25-year PPA between ACME Eco Clean and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 115.06 crore in Q2 FY26, up 652.51% as against Rs 15.29 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 80.18% YoY to Rs 467.74 crore in Q1 September 2025.

Shares of ACME Solar Holdings rose 0.53% to Rs 244.35 on the BSE.

Netweb Technologies spurts after SES upgrades ESG score

Hester Biosciences appoints Ashish Desai as CFO

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India approves entering into Leisure Hospitality

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from MWSDB, Nepal

Fujiyama Power Systems slides on debut

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

