Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
Nifty trades above 25,200 level; media shares climb

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in morning trade. The market showed resilience despite FII outflows and the Sensex's weekly derivatives expiry today. Market participants will closely monitoring rupee movement, FII activity, IPO-related developments, and global cues. The Nifty traded above the 26,200 level.

Media shares extended their rally for a fourth consecutive session.

At 10:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 133.24 points or 0.16% to 85,658.08. The Nifty 50 index advanced 46.55 points or 0.19% to 26,225.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index climbed 0.33% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.23%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,095 shares rose and 1,524 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.

The stock market will be closed tomorrow, 25 December 2025, on account of Christmas.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index jumped 0.65% to 1,422.75. The index rallied 2.12% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Nazara Technologies (up 3.15%), Prime Focus (up 2.23%), D B Corp (up 0.9%), Saregama India (up 0.78%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.47%), PVR Inox (up 0.44%) and Tips Music (up 0.07%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ACME Solar Holdings gained 1.10% after the company said it has received a Letter of Award from REMC to set up a 130 MW renewable energy Round-the-Clock (RTC) power project.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) rose 0.52%. The company said that it has awarded a contract worth Rs 0360 crore to Toyo Engineering India for the supply of an Ammonium Nitrate-II plant on a LEPC (lump-sum engineering, procurement & construction) basis.

RPP Infra Projects declined 2.15%. The company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 66.25 crore from Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation (IPRCL), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways. 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

