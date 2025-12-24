Nifty trades above 25,200 level; media shares climb

Media shares extended their rally for a fourth consecutive session.
At 10:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 133.24 points or 0.16% to 85,658.08. The Nifty 50 index advanced 46.55 points or 0.19% to 26,225.35.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index climbed 0.33% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.23%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,095 shares rose and 1,524 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.
The stock market will be closed tomorrow, 25 December 2025, on account of Christmas.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index jumped 0.65% to 1,422.75. The index rallied 2.12% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Nazara Technologies (up 3.15%), Prime Focus (up 2.23%), D B Corp (up 0.9%), Saregama India (up 0.78%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.47%), PVR Inox (up 0.44%) and Tips Music (up 0.07%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
ACME Solar Holdings gained 1.10% after the company said it has received a Letter of Award from REMC to set up a 130 MW renewable energy Round-the-Clock (RTC) power project.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) rose 0.52%. The company said that it has awarded a contract worth Rs 0360 crore to Toyo Engineering India for the supply of an Ammonium Nitrate-II plant on a LEPC (lump-sum engineering, procurement & construction) basis.
RPP Infra Projects declined 2.15%. The company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 66.25 crore from Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation (IPRCL), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.
