ArisInfra Solutions signs Rs 800-cr MoU with Capacit'e Infraprojects for material supply
ArisInfra Solutions said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Capacit'e Infraprojects for the procurement of construction and building materials worth a minimum aggregate value of Rs 800 crore.The agreement covers the supply of materials for various infrastructure, commercial, and real estate projects undertaken by Capacite Infraprojects and its subsidiaries/associates. The MoU has been entered into for a tenure of five years from the effective date and is on a domestic basis.
The company clarified that neither the promoter/promoter group has any interest in the counterparty nor does the transaction fall under related party transactions.
ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. It provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 791.2% to Rs 18.27 crore on a 49% rise in revenue to Rs 270.84 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
Shares of ArisInfra Solutions ended flat at Rs 113.01 on 13 April 2026.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST