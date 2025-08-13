Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arrow Greentech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Arrow Greentech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, CP Capital Limited, RBZ Jewellers Ltd and Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2025.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, CP Capital Limited, RBZ Jewellers Ltd and Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2025.

Arrow Greentech Ltd crashed 19.99% to Rs 620 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 65697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5951 shares in the past one month.

 

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd tumbled 13.33% to Rs 348.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20252 shares in the past one month.

CP Capital Limited lost 11.82% to Rs 140.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 909 shares in the past one month.

RBZ Jewellers Ltd plummeted 11.19% to Rs 131.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15884 shares in the past one month.

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd shed 10.36% to Rs 102.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7731 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

