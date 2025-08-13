Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit declines 14.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit declines 14.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 40.23 crore

Net profit of Dolfin Rubbers declined 14.67% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 40.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40.2338.64 4 OPM %6.647.69 -PBDT2.432.79 -13 PBT1.992.43 -18 NP1.571.84 -15

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

