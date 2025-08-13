Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit rises 15.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Rita Finance and Leasing rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.370.32 16 OPM %78.3875.00 -PBDT0.290.24 21 PBT0.290.24 21 NP0.220.19 16
