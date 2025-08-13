Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit declines 65.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 984.22% to Rs 154.61 croreNet profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols declined 65.67% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 984.22% to Rs 154.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales154.6114.26 984 OPM %-0.17-1.54 -PBDT17.1818.19 -6 PBT15.1316.01 -5 NP8.2824.12 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content