Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 3.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.17% to Rs 46.15 croreNet profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics declined 3.98% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 46.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales46.1543.47 6 OPM %17.4618.86 -PBDT5.315.30 0 PBT1.951.94 1 NP1.932.01 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content