Sujala Trading & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.24% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net Loss of Sujala Trading & Holdings reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 43.24% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.210.37-171.43-256.76-0.36-0.95-0.36-0.95-0.36-0.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News