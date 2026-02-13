KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.41% to Rs 7.15 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 30.51% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.41% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.155.4097.6297.413.102.423.092.302.311.77

