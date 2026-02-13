Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material standalone net profit rises 652.60% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 271.89% to Rs 64.30 croreNet profit of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material rose 652.60% to Rs 14.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 271.89% to Rs 64.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales64.3017.29 272 OPM %31.1713.59 -PBDT20.222.62 672 PBT19.392.62 640 NP14.451.92 653
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST