Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material standalone net profit rises 652.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material rose 652.60% to Rs 14.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 271.89% to Rs 64.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

