Autoriders International standalone net profit rises 113.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 24.11 croreNet profit of Autoriders International rose 113.64% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 24.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales24.1120.27 19 OPM %28.0024.57 -PBDT6.344.38 45 PBT2.761.38 100 NP2.351.10 114
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST