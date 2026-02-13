Autoriders International standalone net profit rises 113.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 24.11 crore

Net profit of Autoriders International rose 113.64% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 24.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.1120.2728.0024.576.344.382.761.382.351.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News