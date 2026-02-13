Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saptarishi Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Saptarishi Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 10.04 crore

Net Loss of Saptarishi Agro Industries reported to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.049.76 3 OPM %-74.60-2.97 -PBDT-2.26-0.43 -426 PBT-2.62-0.44 -495 NP-2.62-0.44 -495

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

