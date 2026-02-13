Rapid Investments standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.96% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Rapid Investments declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 33.96% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.350.53-31.4313.210.020.080.020.080.020.06

