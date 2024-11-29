Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artson Engg CFO Siva Rama Krishna Kambhampati resigns

Artson Engg CFO Siva Rama Krishna Kambhampati resigns

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Artson Engineering announced that its chief financial officer (CFO), Siva Rama Krishna Kambhampati, has tendered his resignation to pursue career opportunities outside the company.

Artson Engineering is a design, engineering, procurement, and construction company in the oil, gas, and hydrocarbon processing industry. It is specialised in tankages, piping, and other mechanical packages. The company is also engaged in structural fabrication works and has two manufacturing facilities, one each in Nashik and Nagpur.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 3 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to a net profit of Rs 3.21 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 35.2% to Rs 19.51 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

Shares of Artson Engineering rose 1.55% to Rs 177 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IIM Calcutta, IIM C,

IIM CAT answer key 2024 released; Check your CAT Percentile, CAT Score

ICC board meeting live updates today on Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule LIVE UPDATES: Crucial ICC board meet today amid PCB vs BCCI stand-off

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Airtel push Sensex 750 pts higher to 79,800, Nifty near 24,150

building, office building

90% of Indian firms mandate office work, surpass global average: JLL report

Enforcement Directorate, ED

LIVE news: ED seizes cash, luxury cars in case against ex-promoters of Kwality Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon