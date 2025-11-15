Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit declines 98.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.47% to Rs 3.45 croreNet profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) declined 98.98% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 72.47% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.4512.53 -72 OPM %3.4811.97 -PBDT0.311.61 -81 PBT0.011.31 -99 NP0.010.98 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content