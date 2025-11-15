Hiliks Technologies standalone net profit rises 42.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 86.76% to Rs 3.81 croreNet profit of Hiliks Technologies rose 42.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 86.76% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.812.04 87 OPM %13.3922.55 -PBDT0.510.39 31 PBT0.270.19 42 NP0.270.19 42
