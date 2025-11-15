Heads UP Ventures standalone net profit rises 188.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 2.96 croreNet profit of Heads UP Ventures rose 188.89% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.960 0 OPM %0.340 -PBDT1.040.28 271 PBT1.040.28 271 NP0.780.27 189
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content