Monday, December 29, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind Fashions to acquire balance stake in Arvind Youth Brands

Arvind Fashions to acquire balance stake in Arvind Youth Brands

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

For cash consideration of Rs 135 cr

Arvind Fashions has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Flipkart India (seller) to acquire the seller's entire shareholding i.e. 31.25% on a fully diluted basis in Arvind Youth Brands (subsidiary of the Company/AYBPL) for a cash consideration of Rs 135 crore. Upon completion of the formalities comprised under the SPA, Arvind Youth Brands shall become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Steel to double structural steel capacity at its Raigarh facility

Jindal Steel to double structural steel capacity at its Raigarh facility

Avantel bags Rs 4-crore defence order

Avantel bags Rs 4-crore defence order

Dharti Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Dharti Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

CEIGALL receives LoA for Indore-Ujjain greenfield highway project

CEIGALL receives LoA for Indore-Ujjain greenfield highway project

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from Saudi Water Authority

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from Saudi Water Authority

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAakash Shah Choice Broking Stocks RecommendationsMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon