Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel bags Rs 4-crore defence order

Avantel bags Rs 4-crore defence order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Avantel announced that it has secured a services order worth Rs 4.16 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Headquarters Naval Aviation.

The contract is scheduled to be executed by 1 January 2028.

The company said the order carries a performance bank guarantee requirement of 5% as per the terms and conditions. It added that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions, with neither the promoters nor promoter group entities having any interest in the awarding authority.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

 

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 81.39% to Rs 4.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 22.89 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 28.42% year on year to Rs 55.41 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Avantel rose 0.25% to close at Rs 160.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

