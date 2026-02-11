Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.83% to Rs 166.39 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces declined 39.76% to Rs 28.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.83% to Rs 166.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 210.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.166.39210.1625.0028.2840.6559.6438.9458.4028.7647.74

