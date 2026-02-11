Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 20.83% to Rs 166.39 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces declined 39.76% to Rs 28.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.83% to Rs 166.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 210.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales166.39210.16 -21 OPM %25.0028.28 -PBDT40.6559.64 -32 PBT38.9458.40 -33 NP28.7647.74 -40

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

