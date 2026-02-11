Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 35.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 6777.87 crore

Net profit of Torrent Power rose 35.20% to Rs 643.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 475.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 6777.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6499.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

