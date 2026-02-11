Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 35.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 35.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 6777.87 crore

Net profit of Torrent Power rose 35.20% to Rs 643.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 475.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 6777.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6499.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6777.876499.38 4 OPM %20.7017.10 -PBDT1217.621007.42 21 PBT804.97629.90 28 NP643.08475.66 35

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

