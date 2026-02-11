Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 38.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 38.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 301.12 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 38.86% to Rs 34.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 301.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 255.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales301.12255.16 18 OPM %20.9218.40 -PBDT62.3545.40 37 PBT51.0635.66 43 NP34.1624.60 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 62.90% in the December 2025 quarter

KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 62.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 35.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 35.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Subex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Subex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCorruption Perception IndexStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateBangladesh PollsTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance