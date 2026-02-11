Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 38.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 301.12 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 38.86% to Rs 34.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 301.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 255.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.301.12255.1620.9218.4062.3545.4051.0635.6634.1624.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News