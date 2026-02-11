KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 62.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 169.08 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 62.90% to Rs 20.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 169.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 165.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.169.08165.7613.3914.6733.1323.0627.7917.8020.5912.64

