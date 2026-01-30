Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit declines 5.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 1220.36 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass declined 5.60% to Rs 99.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 1220.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1125.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1220.361125.3320.5315.54217.73157.25144.82108.5799.50105.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News