Happiest Minds Technologies partners with IBSFINtech

Happiest Minds Technologies announced a strategic partnership with IBSFINtech, a leading provider of Treasury and Trade Finance Management solutions. Through this collaboration, Happiest Minds will act as a reseller of IBSFINtech's award-winning platform and serve as the System Integration (SI) partner for implementation and ongoing support.

This partnership brings together Happiest Minds' deep expertise in AI, cloud, analytics, and enterprise integration with IBSFINtech's advanced, scalable platform built to streamline treasury operations, risk management, and trade finance for global enterprises.

