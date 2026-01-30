Friday, January 30, 2026 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RattanIndia Power consolidated net profit rises 1153.12% in the December 2025 quarter

RattanIndia Power consolidated net profit rises 1153.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 727.99 crore

Net profit of RattanIndia Power rose 1153.12% to Rs 54.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 727.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 733.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales727.99733.32 -1 OPM %17.5112.31 -PBDT115.6765.35 77 PBT54.264.33 1153 NP54.264.33 1153

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

