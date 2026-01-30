RattanIndia Power consolidated net profit rises 1153.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 727.99 crore

Net profit of RattanIndia Power rose 1153.12% to Rs 54.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 727.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 733.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.727.99733.3217.5112.31115.6765.3554.264.3354.264.33

