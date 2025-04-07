Monday, April 07, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashiana Housing inks pact with Caroa Properties LLP to acquire land in Panvel

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Ashiana Housing announced that it has entered into an agreement with Caroa Properties LLP to acquire a land parcel measuring 7 acres in Panvel, District Raigad, Maharashtra, for the development of a 'senior living' project.

This agreement involves acquiring the land parcel on a perpetual lease basis for the development of the 'senior living' project. The said transaction is not a related party transaction.

Ashiana Housing is engaged in real estate activities with own or leased property. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living, and kid-centric homes.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.80 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than the Rs 9.05 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Net sales jumped 44.24% year on year (YoY) to Rs 184.12 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

 

Shares of Ashiana Housing shed 0.93% to Rs 277.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

