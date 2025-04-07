Monday, April 07, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jubilant Food records 40% YoY revenue in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Jubilant FoodWorks said that the company's consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 2,107 crore in Q4 FY25, jumped 33.9% year-on-year.

The companys standalone revenue from operations advanced 19.1% YoY to Rs 1,587.2 crore in Q4FY25.

The firm added that Dominos India like-for-like (LFL) growth came in at 12.1%, while Dominos Turkey LFL growth (post-IAS-29) came in at 0.9%.

As of the quarters end, the JFL Group network reached 3,316 stores, with a net addition of 56 stores during the quarter.

Dominos India opened 52 net new stores, ending the quarter with 2,179 stores, while Dominos Turkey opened 8 net new stores, ending the quarter with 746 stores.

 

Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL/Company) is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group and is one of Indias largest food service companies. The company holds the master franchise rights for two international brands, Dominos Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, addressing two different food market segments and now has Popeyes in its food segment. The company also launched its first homegrown brandHongs Kitchen in the Chinese cuisine segment.

The companys consolidated net profit from continuing operations plunged 24.47% to Rs 496.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 657.09 crore in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 56.07% YoY to Rs 2,150.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks declined 3.21% to currently trade at Rs 658 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

