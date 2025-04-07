Monday, April 07, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index speculative longs steady near 3 month low

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

US dollar index speculators net long position steadies near a 3 month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 7041 contracts in the data reported through April 01, 2025, showing a small drop of 427net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

