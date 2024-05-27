Ashima Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd, M M Forgings Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd and Shivalik Rasayan Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2024.

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd, M M Forgings Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd and Shivalik Rasayan Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2024.

Ashima Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 28.75 at 27-May-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 25.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd soared 16.25% to Rs 181. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11755 shares in the past one month.

M M Forgings Ltd surged 15.49% to Rs 1299.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6509 shares in the past one month.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd rose 13.00% to Rs 1684.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11822 shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd advanced 10.03% to Rs 635.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6588 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News