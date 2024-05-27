US Dollar Index Net Long Position At 11-Week High

Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures continued to increase their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 3518 contracts in the data reported through May 21, 2024, its highest level since March 12th. This was a weekly addition of 1083 net long contracts.

