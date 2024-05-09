Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Consumer goods stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index increasing 74.04 points or 0.83% at 9026.66 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Campus Activewear Ltd (up 6.17%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 5.38%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 5.18%),Anant Raj Ltd (up 4.11%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 4.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Pricol Ltd (up 4%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.13%), Century Enka Ltd (up 3.04%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.85%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.63%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, S P Apparels Ltd (down 3.37%), Westlife Foodworld Ltd (down 3.08%), and Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd (down 2.29%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 222.49 or 0.3% at 73243.9.
The Nifty 50 index was down 63.15 points or 0.28% at 22239.35.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.68 points or 0.02% at 46185.48.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.73 points or 0.1% at 14040.26.
On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1160 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETata Motors Q4 PreviewIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon