Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 21.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 35.48 croreNet profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 21.47% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 35.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.57% to Rs 7.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.04% to Rs 129.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content