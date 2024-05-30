Business Standard
The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 16.40% to Rs 2.09 crore
Net profit of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm reported to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.40% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 17.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.27% to Rs 8.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.092.50 -16 8.589.67 -11 OPM %-61.24-36.80 --32.05-24.72 - PBDT-1.65-1.24 -33 -4.25-3.57 -19 PBT-1.71-1.30 -32 -4.49-3.80 -18 NP20.15-1.20 LP 17.31-2.56 LP
First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

