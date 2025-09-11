Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland allots 4 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Ashok Leyland allots 4 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Ashok Leyland has allotted 4,00,000 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each upon exercise of stock options granted under Ashok Leyland Employees Stock Option Plan 2016.

Upon allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.587,30,54,552/- divided into 587,30,54,552 equity shares of Re.1/- each to Rs.587,34,54,552/- divided into 587,34,54,552 equity shares of Re.1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

