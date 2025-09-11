Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SEBI simplifies regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors who invest only in Government Securities

SEBI simplifies regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors who invest only in Government Securities

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced a new framework for simplifying regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) who invest only in Government Securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR). These investors, now referred to as GS-FPIs, will benefit from fewer documentation requirements, relaxed reporting norms, and a simplified compliance process. Comprehensive Guide of Law and Procedure for Filing of Income Tax Appeals, Click Here Exemption from Investor Group Details SEBI has exempted GS-FPIs from submitting investor group details at the time of registration. Normally, FPIs are required to provide extensive information on group identities to avoid breaches of investment limits. SEBI says that GS-FPIs investing only in government securities are no longer required to furnish these details.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

