Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 9% YoY in September

Ashok Leyland reported a 9% increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 18,813 units in September 2025, up from 17,233 units sold in September 2024.The companys total domestic sales rose 7% year-on-year to 17,209 units in September 2025.
Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) increased 3% to 10,499 units, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales grew 15% to 6,710 units in September 2025 compared to the same month last year.
Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.
The company reported a 12.96% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 593.73 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 525.58 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 1.46% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,724.51 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
The counter slipped 0.91% to Rs 141.25 on the BSE.
