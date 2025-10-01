Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese shares end sharply lower as yen gains

Japanese shares end sharply lower as yen gains

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trade on Wednesday, with mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets closed for the National Day holiday.

The United States has entered a federal government shutdown, the first in nearly seven years, after a stopgap funding bill failed.

The shutdown could delay crucial economic reports, including Friday's nonfarm payrolls data, which are vital for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decisions.

Japanese markets ended sharply lower as the yen extended gains for a fourth straight session, pressured by the U.S. government shutdown and anxiety ahead of the leadership election for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Sentiment was also dented by a survey that showed Japan's manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace in six months in September.

 

On the contrary, a central bank survey revealed that sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers improved for a second straight quarter.

The Nikkei average fell 0.85 percent to 44,850.85 while the broader Topix index settled 1.37 percent lower at 3,094.74.

Financial stocks paced the declines, with Dai-ichi Life Holdings and Mizuho Financial Group both tumbling around 4 percent.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

