Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon and Ashoka Concessions sell entire stakes held in 5 SPVs

Ashoka Buildcon and Ashoka Concessions sell entire stakes held in 5 SPVs

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

For an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,146 cr

Ashoka Buildcon and its material subsidiary viz. Ashoka Concessions have sold their respective entire 100% stake held in the shares and securities and management control, of the below mentioned 5 SPVs to Epic Concesiones 2, Infrastructure Yield Plus II, Infrastructure Yield Plus IIA and India Infrastructure Yield Plus II (all schemes of Infrastructure Yield Trust and managed by their respective investment manager, EAAA India Alternatives), pursuant to the securities purchase agreements and other transaction documents:

Ashoka Kharar Ludhiana Road; Ashoka Khairatunda Barwa Adda Road; Ashoka Ranastalam Anandapuram Road; Ashoka Ankleshwar Manubar Expressway; and Ashoka Kandi Ramsanpalle Road (collectively, the SPVs).

The above transactions are executed at an aggregate consideration of Rs.1,146 crore including certain holdbacks (payable in accordance with the respective transaction documents), for sale of 100% stake in the shares and securities of the above mentioned SPVs.

 

Completion of sale of the balance 6 SPVs mentioned below shall take place individually subject to completion of certain conditions precedent and other terms and conditions in accordance with their respective transaction documents:

Ashoka Mallasandra Karadi Road; Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road; Ashoka Karadi Banwara Road; Ashoka Belgaum Khanapur Road; Ashoka Banwara Bettadahalli Road; Ashoka Baswantpur Singnodi Road

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Steel commissions 250 MT Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) Converter at Angul

Jindal Steel commissions 250 MT Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) Converter at Angul

P N Gadgil Jewellers open new store in Dadar, Mumbai

P N Gadgil Jewellers open new store in Dadar, Mumbai

Yen slips as retail sales drop and BoJ signals mixed

Yen slips as retail sales drop and BoJ signals mixed

INR lingers around record low levels

INR lingers around record low levels

Atishay gains on securing rate contract from Goa Electronics

Atishay gains on securing rate contract from Goa Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon