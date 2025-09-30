Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Steel commissions 250 MT Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) Converter at Angul

Jindal Steel has successfully commissioned its 250 MT Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) Converter at the Angul integrated steel plant, adding 3 MTPA of crude steelmaking capacity. With the first heat now tapped, the company's total capacity at Angul has risen from 6 MTPA to 9 MTPAbringing Angul closer to its goal of achieving 12 MTPA within the current financial year.

The synchronised commissioning of Blast Furnace 2 and BOF Converter marks a significant milestone for India's steel self-reliance. This integrated flow into downstream mills ensures steady supplies of Indian-made steel for infrastructure, energy, Automotives, Oil & Gas and Real Estate sectors.

 

