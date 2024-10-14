Ashoka Buildcon bags project of Rs 310 cr from MSRDCL

Ashoka Buildcon has received a letter of acceptance from Maharashtra State Road Development Corp. (MSRDCL) for construction of Major Bridge across Bankot Creek between Kolmandla, District Raigad to Veshvi on Revas Reddi Costal Highway (SH (special) No. 5 in Ratnagiri District on EPC Mode in state of Maharashtra'. The company bid project cost is Rs 310 crore.
