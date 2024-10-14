Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon wins projects worth Rs 2,000 cr from MSRDCL

Ashoka Buildcon wins projects worth Rs 2,000 cr from MSRDCL

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Ashoka Buildcon has received letter of acceptance for two projects from Maharashtra State Road Development Corp. (MSRDCL). The accepted bid price for the projects is Rs.1,999.99 crore, excl. GST.

The project include:
1. Construction of Major Bridge across Jaigad Creek between Tawsal and Jaigad on Revas Reddi Coastal Highway (SH (special) No. 5 in Ratnagiri District on EPC Mode in state of Maharashtra (Project bid price Rs 715.99 crore).

2. Construction of Major Bridge across Kundalika Creek between Revdanda to Salav on Revas Reddi Coastal Highway (SH (Special) No. 5 in Ratnagiri District in the State of Maharashtra (Project bid price Rs 1284 crore).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Senior Citizen Health Insurance

New health cover for senior citizens: Is Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY enough?

Golf

England's Dan Bradbury secures Open de France title by one stroke

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

LIVE news: Soaring public debt a challenge for central banks globally, says RBI Governor Das

Chess board

All India FIDE Rating Open Chess: Shraddha beats Kirti in third round

Govt bonds

Indian bond yields dip as RBI cuts debt sale, govt announces second buyback

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon