Ashoka Buildcon wins projects worth Rs 2,000 cr from MSRDCL

Ashoka Buildcon has received letter of acceptance for two projects from Maharashtra State Road Development Corp. (MSRDCL). The accepted bid price for the projects is Rs.1,999.99 crore, excl. GST.
The project include:
1. Construction of Major Bridge across Jaigad Creek between Tawsal and Jaigad on Revas Reddi Coastal Highway (SH (special) No. 5 in Ratnagiri District on EPC Mode in state of Maharashtra (Project bid price Rs 715.99 crore).
2. Construction of Major Bridge across Kundalika Creek between Revdanda to Salav on Revas Reddi Coastal Highway (SH (Special) No. 5 in Ratnagiri District in the State of Maharashtra (Project bid price Rs 1284 crore).
