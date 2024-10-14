Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNC Infra spurts on bagging Rs 2,040-crore project from CIDCO

PNC Infra spurts on bagging Rs 2,040-crore project from CIDCO

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

PNC Infratech gained 3.43% to Rs 455.70 after the company received a major order worth Rs 2,039.61 crore from the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) for infra-development in Navi Mumbai's NAINA region.

The project entails integrated infrastructure development of 20 meters and above wide roads, construction of various major & minor structures (flyover, minor bridges, VUPS, PUPS, etc.), and allied electrical works (street lighting) in TPS - 8, 9, and 12 under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project is to be executed within 1,460 days and the cost of the project is Rs 2,039.61 crore.

 

PNC Infratech (PNCIL) is engaged in India's infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others. The Company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions, including EPC services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 575.17 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 180.62 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Net sales was at Rs 2167.51 crore in the June quarter, up 3.6% from Rs 2091.70 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Boeing, Airbus, passenger, planes

World's largest cargo plane Beluga XL makes a landing at Kolkata airport

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

LIVE news: Soaring public debt a challenge for central banks globally, says RBI Governor Das

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500 pts, at 81,900, Nifty over 25,100; Financials, Auto gain

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring launching in India soon, pre-reserve kicks off: Details

Rafah, Israel-Gaza, Gaza, damage

UN accuses Israel of violating peacekeeper base amid conflicting accounts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon