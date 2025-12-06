Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 447 crore order from BMC

Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 447 crore order from BMC

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Ashoka Buildcon announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 447.21 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its ongoing flyover construction project on the Sion-Panvel Highway.

The additional scope covers the construction of Flyover Arm-1 and Arm-2 at the T Junction at Maharashtra Nagar in the M/E Ward.

With this incremental order, the aggregate project cost has risen to Rs 1,573.79 crore, inclusive of taxes. The company stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads. The company reported an 82.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.06 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 457.04 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

 

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon fell 1.49% to Rs 161.45 on Friday, 5 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

InterGlobe Aviation feels heat from IndiGo disruptions

InterGlobe Aviation feels heat from IndiGo disruptions

PB Fintech allots 6.82 lakh equity shares under ESOP

PB Fintech allots 6.82 lakh equity shares under ESOP

MTAR Technologies bags Rs 194 crore order from MEIL

MTAR Technologies bags Rs 194 crore order from MEIL

Ashoka Buildcon wins additional work order worth Rs 447 cr for existing BMC project

Ashoka Buildcon wins additional work order worth Rs 447 cr for existing BMC project

Cochin Shipyard wins contract from Svitzer

Cochin Shipyard wins contract from Svitzer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon