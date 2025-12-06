Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTAR Technologies bags Rs 194 crore order from MEIL

MTAR Technologies bags Rs 194 crore order from MEIL

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

MTAR Technologies announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 194 crore from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL) for the supply of end fittings and associated components.

The project is scheduled to be executed up to April 2028.

MTAR Technologies develops and manufactures components and equipment for the defense, aerospace, nuclear, and clean energy sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 77.4% to Rs 4.25 crore on a 28.2% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 134.36 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of MTAR Technologies tumbled 5.56% to Rs 2,378 on Friday, 5 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ashoka Buildcon wins additional work order worth Rs 447 cr for existing BMC project

Ashoka Buildcon wins additional work order worth Rs 447 cr for existing BMC project

Cochin Shipyard wins contract from Svitzer

Cochin Shipyard wins contract from Svitzer

Atishay wins Rs 93 lakh order from Rajasthan cooperative bank

Atishay wins Rs 93 lakh order from Rajasthan cooperative bank

Sberbank launches India-focused fund tracking Nifty50 for Russian investors

Sberbank launches India-focused fund tracking Nifty50 for Russian investors

BMW Ventures secures Rs 6-cr job-work order

BMW Ventures secures Rs 6-cr job-work order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon