Ashoka Buildcon wins additional work order worth Rs 447 cr for existing BMC project

Ashoka Buildcon wins additional work order worth Rs 447 cr for existing BMC project

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Ashoka Buildcon has received a Letter from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) awarding additional scope of work in respect of the existing Project viz. 'Construction of Flyover Arm-1 Arm-2 at T Junction on Sion Panvel Highway Maharashtra Nagar in M/E Ward'.

The cost of additional scope of work awarded to the company for the above project is Rs.447.21 crore, including taxes.

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

