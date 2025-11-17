Monday, November 17, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon slides after Q2 PAT tumbles 83% YoY to Rs 78 cr

Ashoka Buildcon slides after Q2 PAT tumbles 83% YoY to Rs 78 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Ashoka Buildcon dropped 4.10% to Rs 190.50 after the company reported 82.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.06 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 457.04 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations fell 25.62% YoY to Rs 1,851.18 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The companys profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 283.53 crore in Q2 FY26, down 47.50% from Rs 540.10 crore reported in Q2 FY25. The firm reported an exceptional loss of Rs 219.29 crore in the quarter.

Total expenses declined 18.33% YoY to Rs 1,624.40 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 409.15 crore (down 40.04% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 107.55 crore (down 6.57% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 317.98 crore (up 3.59% YoY).

 

On a half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit dropped 51.35% to Rs 295.46 crore on 24.54% decrease in revenue to Rs 3,738.25 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Carraro India gains after Q2 PAT rises 44% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Carraro India gains after Q2 PAT rises 44% YoY to Rs 32 cr

TMPV Q2 PAT skyrockets 2,110% YoY to Rs 76,170 cr on commercial vehicle demerger

TMPV Q2 PAT skyrockets 2,110% YoY to Rs 76,170 cr on commercial vehicle demerger

Texmaco Rail & Engineering gains after securing Rs 13-crore order from DMRC

Texmaco Rail & Engineering gains after securing Rs 13-crore order from DMRC

Anant Raj climbs after ARCPL inks MoU with APEDB to build data center, IT park

Anant Raj climbs after ARCPL inks MoU with APEDB to build data center, IT park

INR edges lower in opening trades

INR edges lower in opening trades

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon